Needham Market FC have ensured there will be a lasting tribute at their ground to popular BBC Radio Suffolk sports reporter Simon Warr.

Club officials at the BetVictor Southern Premier Central club have taken the step to rename the press box at Bloomfields in his honour.

Warr was a school teacher, and later a headmaster, in Suffolk who rose to fame nationally in the Channel Four series ‘That’ll Teach Them’, launched in 2003.

He also covered sport for BBC Radio Suffolk and was a much loved figure around Suffolk’s non-league football and rugby clubs known for his prosaic language.

He was diagonsed with pancreatic cancer in December 2019 and died on February 22 this year, aged 65.

Bury Town and Stowmarket, along with Needham, were among the clubs locally who held tributes to him ahead of their next home matches kicking off.

The press box at Needham Market FC has been renamed after former BBC Radio Suffolk sports reporter Simon WarrPicture: Needham Market FC (33058418)

Needham secretary Mark Easlea said: “When attending Needham Simon would head straight towards his favourite vantage point to watch the matches, but not before putting in his order for hospitality; a nice cuppa and plenty to eat often missing out the re-start of the second half.

“He was a regular attendee of non-league football and his enthusiastic manner and amusing comments made for much laughter when hearing his match reports. The use of his vocabulary was at times amazing and these querks would go on to be known as ‘Simonisims’.

“The football club felt this was a fitting tribute in Simon’s memory who was a one-off and is sadly missed by everyone.”

Football - Bury Town v Great Wakering Rovers - Bury Town Players pay their respects to local broadcaster Simon Warr, who passed away yesterday - Ram Meadow - Picture - Neil Dady. (33059815)

