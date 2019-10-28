Needham Market have been drawn at home in a cup tie for the first time in exactly two years, with the news they will host Leatherhead in the next round of the Buildbase FA Trophy.

After beating Cambridge City 3-0 away on Friday night, the Marketmen went into the hat for the Second Round Qualifying, with hope of a home match after a long spell of away cup games.

The only cup ties they have played at home in two years have been replays.

Soham Town Rangers v St Ives FA Trophy Lewis Clayton Soham. Picture by Mark Westley. (20313188)

But that run is now over, with the BetVictor Southern Premier Central team set to host their BetVictor Isthmian League Premier Division counterparts at Bloomfields in just under two weeks (3pm).

They both sit 13th in their respective Step 3 tables, to suggest a competitive tie.

Meanwhile, Isthmian League North side AFC Sudbury will also be up against an Isthmian League Premier team in Worthing in the second round qualifying on November 9.

Soham Town Rangers v St Ives FA Trophy Lewis Clayton heads for goal. Picture by Mark Westley. (20313201)

The Step 4 side beat Harrow Borough 2-0 at home on Saturday in first round qualifying to be drawn against their higher-league opposition.

With Worthing currently sitting fifth in the league above, Mark Morsley's men will go in as the underdogs.

And the winner of tomorrow night's first qualifying round replay tie between St Ives Town and Soham Town Rangers is set to travel to face the winner of a replay between Hayes & Yeading United and Wingate & Finchley, also due to be played tomorrow night.

Soham fought hard away to St Ives in the second round qualifying on Saturday but, despite hitting the post three times, were unable to find a goal in the 0-0 draw.

They will now host higher-league St Ives Town (Southern Premier Central) in Tuesday night's replay (7.45pm).

Soham know their run will not get easier with both possible next round opposition competing at Step 3 and Soham set to play them away.