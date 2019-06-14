Needham Market have announced a bit of a signing coup, with the transfer of Sam Squire from Sky Bet League Two club Cambridge United.

The 19-year-old has confirmed his move to the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central club after making 38 appearances last season for the Bloomfields club while on loan.

He is considered a robust and disciplined defensively-minded midfielder, who breaks up play and maintains possession well.

Football - Needham Vs Banbury United ..On Loan Sam Squire runs at Banbury defence ..Photographer Ben Pooley. (12341734)

Squire impressed on loan, leading to manager Richard Wilkins moving to make his time at the club permanent.

He will be joined by Russell Short, who arrived at the Step 3 club midway through the 2018/19 season from St Neots Town.

Russell Short in first game for Needham Market, a 1-1 home draw with Halesowen Town in Evo-Stik South PD central. Picture: Ben Pooley (12343076)

He made just nine appearances, struggling with injury – including coming off with a tight calf in his debut.

But he will look to put those issues behind him for the new season, and offers versatility to his manager; Short can play in central midfield or defence.

The former Bury Town player said he moved to the Marketmen as he was keen to link back up with Wilkins after their time together at Bury Town.

He will be joined this season by another graduate of that Bury Town squad in former Leiston goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, who last month signed a one-year deal.

Wilkins said he was 'delighted' to agree deals with the players and was looking forward to working with them again.