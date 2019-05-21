Needham Market Football Club have announced the departures of three first-team players in Jake Jessup, Jerry Kamanzi and Regan Pelling.

The Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central side revealed the news on their website on Monday evening.

A club statement said: "Following the club's End of Season Presentation Evening, the football club can announce three players who have left the club.

Gallery1

"Goalkeeper Jake Jessup and midfielders Jerry Kamanzi and Regan Pelling.

"Jake had been ever present for the club this season but it was decided not to retain his services for the forthcoming season.

"Jerry and Regan have decided to leave the club to find more regular football.

"We thank them all for their efforts whilst at Needham and wish them all the best for their futures."

Jake Jessup, 25, made 39 league appearances for the Marketmen last season while Kamanzi, 21, also played 39 times and scored two goals, according to the league's website.

Youngster Pelling, 20, played 13 times for the club's first team last season.

*Pick up a copy of Friday's Bury Free Press for an interview with Jake Jessup about his 'surprise' at finding himself surplus to requirements