Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock has made his first squad addition of the summer with the arrival of Josh Pollard.

The defender or midfielder has signed on at Bloomfields following a two-season stint in the Isthmian League North Division with Coggeshall Town.

Pollard is a player well known to Horlock, with the pair having previously worked together at Colchester United and Maldon & Tiptree.

Josh Pollard pictured scoring against AFC Sudbury in 2018. Picture: Clive Pearson

A statement on the Needham website read: "On behalf of everyone at NMFC we welcome Josh to Bloomfields and look forward to seeing him play for The Marketmen whenever that may be."

Pollard, who was released by League Two Colchester in 2018, has also turned out for Harlow Town.

