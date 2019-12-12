The Marketmen may have had an arduous four-hour coach journey to BetVictor Southern Premier Central leaders Tamworth on Tuesday night, but it was all worthwhile as they returned with a 2-1 victory.

Arriving just 45 minutes prior to kick off, it was far from ideal preparation for the 14th-placed side to face the league leaders on their home turf, as they looked to bounce back from a 1-0 home defeat to Biggleswade Town in the league on Saturday.

But this did not distract them as they came out and took control of the early stages. The first goal did not come until the 38th minute when Needham Market broke forward.

The move seemed to be over as the ball looked to be going back to the ‘keeper but Luke Ingram, seeing indecision in the home defence, pounced to break through on goal, steadying himself before riffling a shot from 18 yards into the bottom left-hand corner to give Needham a deserving lead.

Tamworth restarted proceedings looking to get back on terms. They forced a couple of corners in the first couple of minutes. Then they had a glorious chance to equalise but Marcus Garnham made a good stop on the floor to deny him.

Needham then saw a goal chalked off for offside; Craig Parker unselfishly squaring it for Adam Mills to tap it in. Reeling away in celebration the Needham players saw that the assistant had raised his flag, in a contested decision.

But it spurred the visitors on, Ingram going close moments later before Needham doubled their advantage in the 74th minute from a corner. It was met at the far post by an unmarked Dan Morphew who guided his header in.

Two goals down Tamworth suddenly began to play with a bit more urgency and, within two minutes, had pulled one back. Forde played the ball through to Yafai, who was on the right-hand side of the box, he calmly pulled it back for Creaney to rifle home from a yard out.

Tamworth pushed forward but were unable to break down the Marketmen defence as Needham ran down the clock to record a well-deserved victory and three points in front of an impressive crowd of 450 spectators. It hands Needham their second win of the month, having progressed to the quarter-finals of the League Cup, but their first win in the league since October 22.

They will look to continue this better run of form into the weekend, with third-placed Bromsgrove Sporting set to visit on Saturday (3pm). Needham beat them 1-0 in the reverse fixture on September 28.

