Needham grind out victory in first outing in a month

It may not have been pretty, but Needham Market Women ground out a hard-fought victory over their Suffolk rivals to make it four wins in a row on Sunday, writes Liam Young.

The Eastern Region Women’s League Division One North side beat AFC Sudbury by two goals as they recorded just their second clean sheet of their maiden campaign in the division.

It was their first fixture in a month with multiple postponements having left them without a game since February 2’s 4-2 win on the road to Newmarket Town.

Late second half goals from Nia Evans and Amber Sparks gave the Marketwomen victory but they were made to work all the way to the final whistle by their hosts.

“It wasn’t a pretty game, far from it, but we got the job done and brought home three points,” manager Freya Louis said.

“With the lack of fixtures lately due to the recent storms, it definitely had an effect on our momentum.

“We started the game looking very sluggish, and hats off to Sudbury for pressing high and putting us under lots of pressure. I’m exceptionally proud of our three development players, Nia Evans, Hannah Cobbold and Marie Copping who were able to get minutes on pitch.

“Giving these players the opportunity to play in a higher level is vital to their development.”

Needham (3rd) are due to travel to fifth-placed Histon this Sunday (2pm) for their third consecutive away trip, as they look to continue their winning form. But they will be up against a team also in good form with Histon on a five-match unbeaten run having returned 13 points from the last 15 on offer.

Needham will be encouraged by the work of Amber Leeks in goal in the first half, with a number of good stops to deny Sudbury.

The Marketwomen upped their game in the second period and put the pressure right back on to their hosts as they searched for a vital win.

A breakthrough did not come straight away but when it did it was explosive as 16 year-old Evans – who was only signed on to play in January – curled a beauty into the top right hand corner with 20 minutes to play.

The goal was Evan’s second for the first team as she continues to develop and show tremendous talent.

It was a relief for the Marketwomen but it took Sparks to make the game safe with two minutes remaining to ensure a vital three points returned to Bloomfields.

The gap at the top has been cut to six points with an extra game in hand over leaders Cambridge City.

* In the Suffolk Women’s League, Needham Market Women’s Reserves are set to host Bury Town on Sunday (2pm) in a crucial clash.

