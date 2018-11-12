Needham Market have been drawn away to Royston Town in the third qualifying round of the Buildvase FA Trophy.

The game will be played on Saturday, November 24, with the Marketmen having reached this stage of the competition for the first-ever time.

Winners will receive £5,000 – a significant amount for a Step 3 club – and take a step closer to the final, to be contested at Wembley Stadium on May 19.

CUP COMPETITIONS: Reece Dobson scored for Needham against the Met Police in the FA Cup and again in the FA Trophy against Herne Bay on Saturday (Picture: Ben Pooley)

But Needham will need to again travel, having been drawn away in all seven of their cup matches so far (including tomorrow night's trip to Lowestoft Town for Round Two of the Suffolk Premier Cup).

They will be up against a side that are third in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central, while Needham lie 13th.

Needham's home match against Redditch United – scheduled for November 24 – has been postponed.

For reaction and analysis of Needham's 1-0 victory over Herne Bay in the second qualifying round, pick up a copy of the Bury Free Press from Friday.