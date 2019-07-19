Richard Wilkins plans to have another look at one or two of the trialists that featured in Needham Market’s first pre-season friendly last week, writes Alex Moss.

The Marketmen lost out 3-2 to Colchester United Under-23s at Bloomfields last Friday, with a trialist and George Clayton, a player in the club’s academy, on the scoresheet for the hosts.

With friendlies to come against newly-promoted King’s Lynn Town at home (tomorrow, 3pm) and Long Melford away (on Tuesday, 7.45pm), the Needham boss is keen to give the unfamiliar faces from last Friday’s squad another chance to impress.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Coalville Town..Pictured: Manager Richard Wilkins...PICTURE: Mecha Morton.. (14007171)

“We had a few trialists play in our first friendly and you might see one or two of them play for us again,” Wilkins said. “It was a good run out. We gave away a few sloppy goals, but you expect that in pre-season.

“If you do well, or if you don’t do well, in pre-season, you never read too much into it. We were missing two centre halves, and Luke Ingram, Nick Ingram and Craig Parker were missing, but the academy boys who came in did themselves proud. It’s good that we can bring them in to help out when necessary.”