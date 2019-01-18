Needham Market have a golden opportunity to climb back into the play-off places by winning at fifth-place Stratford Town on Saturday (3pm) – but Richard Wilkins does not see it as a ‘make or break’ game.

A free weekend due to Biggleswade’s continued FA Trophy participation saw the Marketmen slip from third to sixth in the Evo-Stik League South Premier Division Central table.

But Stratford aside, who they triumphed 2-1 against at Bloomfields in mid-November, they are yet to beat a side currently occupying a top five place. And manager Wilkins wants to see his players prove what they can do against the top sides, starting with tomorrow’s match in Warwickshire.

“There are some big teams up there with some big budgets, much bigger than ours,” he said.

“We are doing well this season but we want to finish as high as we can.

“These are the sort of games where as a manager you can learn about players and whether they can sustain their levels under pressure.

“It is not a make-or-break game but one where we want to give a good account of ourselves.

“We know, as we showed against King’s Lynn and Biggleswade, we can compete with the top teams in parts of games, but we have got to compete for 90 minutes.”

He added: “It is about us doing ourselves justice against the teams that are higher than us and that is all I want. We want to see where we really are in the league.”

Adam Mills and Sam Squire will both be suspended for the match, with Wilkins set to include recent signings Nick Ingram, brother of fellow forward Luke, and former Needham Market Academy player Regan Pelling (Whitton United) in his squad. Both have had spells with Bury Town and played in Needham Market Reserves’ narrow 2-1 defeat to second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North – Pelling scoring – with Wilkins watching on.

“It is an opportunity for Nick and Reggie to succeed,” he said.

“Everyone knows they have got potential but sometimes you just lose your mojo. As a striker you sometimes just need one to go in off your backside to lift a weight off your shoulders and allow you to show consistently what you are capable of.”

But Wilkins revealed midfielder Tariq Issa has had his loan spell mutually terminated and gone back to Colchester United, having not seen much playing time recently.

Meanwhile, former Needham player Kevin Horlock is back at the club part-time to help out in academy manager Steve Foley’s absence due to ill health. He will combine duties at Bloomfields, including Needham Market Reserves matches, with his role as manager of Colchester United Under-23s. The reserves are without a match this weekend.

l After beating Walsham-le-Willows Ladies (5th) 6-0 at home the previous weekend, Needham

Market Women (2nd) followed it up with a 5-0 victory in the reverse fixture on Sunday to make it four straight wins in the Suffolk Girls’ and Women Football League. Lois Balfour struck twice for a 2-0 lead at the break before Francesca Rainbird added her own double and Maria Smith completed the rout.

Freya Louis’ side host 10th-placed Chantry Grasshoppers on Sunday (2pm).