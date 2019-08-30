Needham Market took an important scalp on bank holiday Monday, beating Leiston 3-0 at home in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central for their first league derby victory over their divisional rivals in more than eight years.

The Bloomfields-based club had not beaten their Suffolk opposition since being promoted to Step 3 at the end of the 2014/15 season, managing just two draws among seven defeats in the meetings since.

Which means they last beat Leiston in 2011/12 in the Isthmian League North, despite Leiston going on to secure promotion and Needham following four seasons later.

Needham celebrate as they beat Leiston 3-0 on August 26, 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley (15856160)

But, with the side’s backs against the walls with no wins from their opening four outings, Richard Wilkins’ men found another level to overturn an eight year run and send Leiston packing empty-handed.

After a goalless first half, Luke Ingram laced up his scoring boots for a second half brace, separated by a Craig Parker header, as the home side better dealt with the scorching bank holiday conditions.

Ingram connected with a cross from Callum Sturgess before taking it past his marker and finding the bottom corner in the 47th minute.

Craig Parker scores for Needham as they beat Leiston 3-0 on August 26, 2019. Picture: Ben Pooley (15856164)

Parker made it 2-0 in the 54th minute, scoring his second goal for the club off his head from a Joe Marsden cross. Ingram headed in the third in 80 minutes to seal the victory. It was also Marcus Garnham’s first clean sheet for the club in goal.

Wilkins said: “I’m very pleased to get our first win, especially with it being a local derby. It’s the first season Needham have beaten Leiston in eight years in the league, so it’s a big win for us. I thought we deserved it. Callum was excellent, he made two great crosses for two goals as well so really pleased.

“The clean sheet was important to us as well, they had a couple of half-chances first half but only a routine save in the second half, so I’m really pleased with the way it played out.

“We’ve deserved more than we’ve got from our first four games so it’s just really nice to get a win under a belt in front of the home fans and hopefully we can kick on.”

Needham are away to Hednesford Town on Saturday (3pm), who have won four of their opening five games.

But Wilkins said: “We feel much better than our results show, we’ve only lost by the odd goal and it’s not as if we’ve been smashed out of sight.

“So I knew it would turn, we just had to keep believing and we knew we weren’t a million miles away. But the first win is a bit of a relief.”