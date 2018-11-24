Bury Golf Club held their annual presentation evening last week where the trophies for the 2018 competition winners were handed out.

Club captains Hannah Clark and Ray Coleman, who are nearly at the end of their year in office, also presented a cheque to Sally Daniels, My Wish campaign manager, for £10,355.

The club raised £11,855 in total during the year including £1,000 donated from the seniors’ section. The first £1,500 raised was used to provide a defibrillator for the golf course and the rest went to the My Wish Every Heart Matters campaign.

Bury GC Captains Hannah Clark & Ray Coleman presenting a cheque to Sally Daniels from My Wish charity - photo Sandra Stannard (5568604)

Clark said: “When Ray and I were discussing our charities, we both agreed that we should have one combined charity to really have an impact with our fundraising activities. We were also very keen that our charity would be locally based, to benefit our local community.

"Then, last summer, within a matter of weeks of each other, two long-standing members of our golf club had heart attacks whilst out on the course.

“With that in mind, both Ray and I felt that the My Wish Every Heart Matters campaign should be our charity.

"This is also why the first £1,500 we raised went towards providing a defibrillator at the halfway hut on the course which was presented to the club at Captain’s Weekend back in June.”

“Both Ray and I were delighted with the amount raised and overwhelmed with the generosity of our members.”

She had a good week as she also won the Ladies’ Midweek November Stableford competition. A score of 37 points from her 13-handicap gave her top spot, one point ahead of runner-up Pat Cauldwell. Joan Garrett came third with 34 (Div 1) and Sherrell Mullen topped Division 2 with 35 points.

On Sunday, Vanessa Couch returned the best score (36pts), in the Ladies’ Stableford competition, six points ahead of runner-up Terry-Jo Ponsford.

Forty-two pairs took part in the first round of the Winter Goblets at Bury GC recently. Nick Bonney and Colin Gray returned the best score (37pts), on the day, followed closely by Mike Busson and Monte Delaney (36pts).

Steve Stutters and Paul Ives also carded 36pts but were pushed into third spot on Countback. Round 2 is scheduled for Sunday, December 9.

Thetford Golf Club

The first round of Thetford’s Winter League was held on Sunday with Ian Farnham & Andrew Horsburgh leading the way with 38pts.

This was a foursomes competition, with two more rounds of foursomes and three rounds of four-ball better-ball to follow. Ross Sanford & Rob Taylor were next with 34, followed by Barry Allen & Andrew Bremner and David Sutton & Ryan Woods with 33

The ladies’ EG November Medal is also the qualifier for next year’s Krumrine Trophy, a mixed matchplay knock-out competition. Leading the way with the best gross score on Tuesday was Julie Arthur with 85. The other qualifiers were Jan Bone (best nett Division 1), Dawn Dixon (best gross Division 2) and Barbara Bailey (best nett Division T2).

More than 100 trophies and prizes were presented at the club’s annual presentation evening. The club championship trophies were handed out to Owen Mills and Jess Dixon. Jess also enjoyed success on the county scene and the trophies for the NLCGA’s Brister Salver, County Medal scratch competition and the Carrick Trophy were represented. Jess and partners Shelly Pleasance and Kath Malvern were triumphant in the Carrick, the county scratch foursomes knock-out competition.

The Suffolk Golf Club

James Edgar continued his good run of form with another mid-week win on Wednesday. Edgar scored 40 points for a new handicap of 16.

Jim Chapman also played well to finish in second place with 37pts, with five-handicapper Mark Henfield (35pts) third.

After four rounds, Edgar has extended his lead at the top of the midweek Order of Merit table with 25 points, six ahead of Chapman and Dave King in joint second place with 19pts each.

Five handicapper, Chris Tate, came third in the Saturday Stableford, with 37 points last week and consequently leads the Saturday Order of Merit with 20 points.

But the winner was Ivan Snelling who scored 12 pars, 4 bogeys and two double bogeys in another solid round of golf and 39 points from his 11-handicap.

Another 11-handicapper, Billy Hawkins finished in second place.

It was a lovely morning for the Sunday Stableford qualifier and consequently the leading scores were reasonably good.

Danny Hawkins took top spot with 40 points (12hcp) with a round that included no-returns on the 2 & 11 holes and birdies on the 8th and 14th. After a poor score on Saturday, John Dale scored 39 points on Sunday for second place. Dave King was 3rd on countback.

Danny Hawkins leads the Sunday Order of Merit, after two rounds, with 17 points.