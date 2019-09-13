National title comes in first competition for Goldsmith

Brandon-based power lifter Mike Goldsmith admits he even surprised himself by winning the All England Championships in June but now has his sights set on the South-East Divisional in December, writes Oscar Johnson.

“It was a big achievement in my first competition, I was really pleased with it and my kids were so proud of me,” he said.

“Next up is the South East Divisional in December so I’m training for that currently, it’s all going well so far.

Brandon-based power lifter Mike Goldsmith is already a national champion within a year of starting the sport (16322405)

“I never expected to win last time, so I really don’t know what to expect this time around.

“I’m just going to train as hard as I can and see what happens,” he added.

Goldsmith took the title at the Brandon Leisure Centre, home of the Brandon & District Power Lifting Club, of which he is a member.

Although he only began power lifting earlier this year, he secured the title after a dead lift of 130kg, a squat lift of 90kg and a bench press of 92.5kg.

Despite his success, he admits that he surprised himself by taking the title in what was his first ever competition in the sport.

“I wasn’t expecting to win at all, because some of the people competing have been training a lot longer than I have,” he said.

“I had no idea that I had won until the announcer read my name out, and I could not believe it.”

Goldsmith was first introduced to the sport after meeting club coach Lee Hyne, and now trains between two and five times per week.

“I used to go to the gym just to keep fit and then I met Lee and he introduced me to power lifting,” he said.

“This was only six or seven months ago so I haven’t been training long but I really enjoy doing it.

“I’m currently training for the competition in December and preparations are going well.”

Goldsmith admits that, prior to this year, he knew very little about the sport he is now a national champion in.

“I hadn’t heard much about it before I met Lee, I never imagined myself competing in it,” he said.