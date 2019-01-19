Narrow defeat ends six-match winning streak

Newly-promoted Stowmarket have settled well into life in the London 2 North East division, sitting third in the table after 14 outings.

But, after putting together a six-match winning streak, the Suffolk side fell to defeat in their last – a 20-14 home loss to county rivals Norwich on Saturday.

The defeat sees Stowmarket drop off the pace of the top two sides in the league standings, with a 10-point gap now separating them from Romford & Gidea Park in second.

Hosting the club just a spot below them in the table, it was an opportunity to open up a gap, but they were instead pipped back and now only retain the third place on a better win ratio.

RUGBY - Stowmarket v Cantabrigian..Pictured: Dan Garrard...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (6566295)

The side have a slip week this weekend, before next facing league leaders Woodford.

Going into this fixture on the back of a defeat is not ideal, although a last-minute penalty from kicker Dan Garrard salvaged a losing bonus point to keep them in their league position.

Playing into a cold wind, Stowmarket held on to possession well and created several half chances, but it was Norwich who took the lead with a long-range penalty.

Stowmarket replied quickly when Dotun Ogunkeyede touched down after sprinting from his own half for a 5-3 lead.

They were disappointed to then concede a converted try before Norwich then kicked a penalty on the stroke of half-time.

In the second period, Stowmarket were unable to put any territorial pressure on Norwich who ran hard and kept the home side’s defence busy.

Adam Clayson kicked two penalties from long distance but Norwich remained in control and deservedly scored a winning try following some excellent handling and hard running.

Garrard’s kick then put Stowmarket within seven points for a losing bonus point.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Counties Greene King League 2 South, Stowmarket II thrashed Mersea Island Rhinos 90-5 on the road on Saturday.

They also now have a slip week.