Bury St Edmunds-based Graham Napier is determined to ensure youngsters continue to enjoy cricket throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

The former Essex all-rounder, who works at the Royal Hospital School in Ipswich, has been using his Graham Napier Cricket Academy page on Facebook to provide potential stars of the future with video challenges and questions in a bid to retain their interest in the sport.

“We had done a lot of hard work during the winter at the school to get ready for the cricket season. But then all of that build up and then suddenly it has to stop,” said Napier, who played in the Indian Premier League.

Former County cricketer Graham Napier has been putting some cricket coaching sessions online to help keep kids interested in the sport, his wife Claire has been filming him. Picture by Mark Westley. (32842534)

“Hopefully these videos will help to inspire youngsters to continue playing and working on their skills, and it also keeps that momentum of cricket going.

“Hopefully the videos provide some fun things for them to do and it is not just for the pupils at the school – I want to reach out to everybody.

“If somebody that has never played the sport before comes across one of the videos and gives it a go, that would be the biggest bonus.

“I am going to keep it going because people seem to be enjoying it. We are getting a lot of views and people can send their videos in as well.”

To view Napier’s content, click here.

