Well travelled former professional goalkeeper Dean Greygoose has taken in spells in the dugout with now defunct Team Bury, Ely City (assistant) and Haverhill Rovers in his 12 years of management.

But it was at Mildenhall Town that he made his name, still remaining their most successful ever manager having spearheaded the charge to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title in 2016/2017 and also back-to-back League Challenge Cups.

It is no surprise Greygoose, who included AFC Sudbury, Bury Town, King's Lynn Town and Soham Town Rangers among the non-league clubs he represented as a player, sticks to his time at Recreation Way for his top memories here.

The Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup and the FA Trophy feature in the former Cambridge United, Leyton Orient, Crystal Palace and Crewe Alexandra goalkeeper's top three games from this century.

No3

Date: March 2016

Result: Mildenhall Town 0-0 Godmanchester Rovers (Mildenhall 6-5 on penalties)

Why memorable: We had already beaten an excellent Godmanchester Rover in the Vase after a replay and this League Cup semi-final was just as tight and tense.

Goalless after a tough, but entertaining game, we went 2-0 down straight away in the penalty shootout.

However, we clawed ourselves back into it and Josh Pope was the hero, firstly saving a penalty giving us a chance to win the tie with the next penalty.It was quickly decided, prompted by Sean Greygoose (assistant) to give him the next penalty and Popey smashed it home to send Mildenhall into the League Cup final in front of an excited Hall faithful.

No2

Date: May 2016

Result: Mildenhall Town 2-1 Norwich United (at Diss Town FC)

Why memorable: If the semi-final was tough, this was going to be even tougher.

Already crowned deserved (Thurlow Nunn) League champions and going for the league and cup double for the second year running, we faced a team that knew how to win.

If we were going to emulate their success in the coming season or so this was a game that could give the players and the club as a whole the belief to be winners.

In the first half we struggled against their attacking threat, led by Matt Blake and they took a deserved lead into half-time.

I did believe we were giving them far to much respect and got into one or two about having more belief and stopping their main threat.

The simplest way to explain the second half is to say we battered them into submission, physically dominating the game and pinning them into their half with wave after wave of attacks.

They were holding out like true champions, but with 20 minutes to go it was 'Dan Brown time' and he came on to firstly curl a delightful shot into the top corner and then with seconds to go, and the coaching staff deciding whether to put a tactical sub on for penalties, he popped up again topoke homethe winner.

Great scenes at the end of the game and later back at the club house and a real belief we were on the right track.

A special mention to the fans that day who easily outnumbered the Norwich United supporters and definitely out-sung them! In fact, that was part of my pre-match talk in next year’s final!

No1

Date: October 2017

Result: King's Lynn Town 0 Mildenhall Town 1

Why memorable: The easiest one out of 12 years managing to pick.

In our first year at Step 4 we had made a steady start, but it quickly became apparent that even withonly one or two main players out, this was an unforgiving league.

Our first ever foray into the FA Trophy gave us the toughest tie possible, away to King's Lynn Town (Step 3).

This was made even tougher with the two to three months of two games weekly taking its toll. And already with four big players out, early Saturday morning became a non-league manager’s nightmare.

As early as 8am I had a phone call to say the mini bus wasn’t available to drive some supporters and players to the game, quickly followed by one of our recent signings texting me to say his mum was ill and he couldn’t make it.

Frantic phone calls went in to make sure we even had two or even three subs, also knowing one of our few senior players available was also 50/50 to start.

We managed to get another mini-bus, eventually managed to get two 16-year-olds with under 10 first-team appearances to make the bench and turned up with time to spare and with a game plan which we believed gave us a slim chance to bring off the shock of the round.

We started well and were causing them problems till after about 15 minutes in when Jack Wilkinson goes down, also at the same time young Joe Hood starts hobbling and I just turn to Sean and say “what next!”

Wilko had to come off Joe gritted his teeth and had an excellent game and somehow we got even better and could have been two or three up at half-time.

The biggest worry is we hadn’t taken our chances and we would run out of steam. But the 4-1-4-1 shape kept us compact with Matt Green the backbone like so often in our big games.

Even though we dropped deeper and deeper we always looked a threat and Dan Brown burst through and smashed home to give us a deserved lead.

However, we had 20 minutes to go and we were tiring. But somehow the boys kept themselves going and our goalkeeper Sam Roach only had to make one good save.

Our only player who had played at a higher level, Danny Crow, had to come off and we finished the last 10 minutes with only three players over 20 on the pitch.

But hang on we did and even though that has to be the longest 10 minutes I've ever been involved in, it was the best feeling ever at the end of the game.

