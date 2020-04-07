They say that putting the ball in the back of the net is the hardest thing to do in football, but for John Sands the goals have flowed down the years.

Right from his early days in senior football with Lakenheath, the well-travelled centre-forward has forged himself the reputation of being one of the most clinical marksmen in the non-league game.

But which goals are his favourite? Here, the former Mildenhall Town, Bury Town, Needham Market, King's Lynn Town, Leiston, Boston United and Canvey Island striker talks us through five of his best.

Bury Town V East Thurrock United.Town's John Sands celebrates Bury's fifth goal.. (33107821)

5: Canvey Island v Dulwich Hamlet (October 2014)

The week before Robin van Persie scored one like this where he was running away from goal, but I think mine is better!

We worked on this in training and it came off perfectly. A lot of my goals have been one or two-touch finishes. It took a lot of technique to get this one right. Goal timed at 8 minutes 10 seconds on the video.

4: Bury Town v AFC Sudbury (October 2012)

This one is a bit more about instinct. Some managers have tried to encourage me to take an extra touch to set myself, but I have always been better shooting early.

I am comfortable hitting the ball with either foot and that helped with this goal.

The first touch makes my mind up and I hit it early – it doesn't give the goalkeeper a chance to set himself.

3: Boston United v Lowestoft Town (January 2016)

This was not long after my good friend Blerch (Chris Merchant) died in a car accident and I always said the next goal I scored would be for him.

I remember looking up at the sky and thinking: 'That was for you, you old git!'

My head hadn't been on it for a few weeks and I hadn't scored for a while, so I was pleased to end the drought. It was a good level – Conference South – and it was my first goal for Boston. Goal timed at 2 minutes 36 on the video.

2: Redditch United v Leiston (December 2019)

I always feel like I can score from anywhere on the pitch and I've done it a few times in training.

I'd seen their 'keeper was off his line quite a bit during the game and so I decided to drop into midfield – something I never do as a typical lazy centre-forward!

The ball fell to me, I had one more look to check he was still off his line, and went for it. The ball ended up flying in!

I actually scored a better one than this years ago in a Sunday league game against my mate Jimmy Watson – one bounce and I hit it. Unfortunately that isn't on video.

1. Bury Town v Harrow Borough (August 2013)

Some managers have wanted me to be the big centre-forward that holds up the ball, but this shows I'm better playing off a target man and making runs in behind.

I had a good understanding with Logie (Richard Logan) – we seemed to know where each other was going to be and it's his flick on here that I read.

The touch makes my mind up to hit it and the goalkeeper doesn't really have a chance of stopping it. Technically it is probably my best goal and it came 12th in the Budweiser Dream Goal award.

