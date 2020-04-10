Drew Kendall has spent the last couple of seasons taking in a lot of his football at Bloomfields – home of Needham Market.

But which three players have made the biggest impression? Below is who makes Drew's top three.

Marcus Garnham

Marcus is an outstanding 'keeper. Personally I think he's the best in non league in Suffolk – if not further afield.

Some of the saves he makes on a regular basis (game in game out after having played almost every game for Needham this campaign) are out of this world.

He moves like a cat across the goal and showcases all the attributes you'd expect of such a great goalkeeper, not just shot-stopping, but also commanding his penalty area and with great distribution.

The stand-out save for me was the away trip to Coalville Town this season when Marcus made two if not three world class saves within a short space of time to keep it goalless. He was unfortunate not to get voted Man of the Match by the visiting contingent – as he is most weeks.

Sam Squire

A young player who recently signed for the club permanently in the summer of 2019 after being on loan from Cambridge United for the majority of the season previous.

Unfortunately he had his season just gone cut short through injury as he is a top player.

For me, had he been on loan at Needham from Cambridge at the very start of last season he would've been my player of the season, as he's always a consistent performer in the heart of the midfield.

And despite still being young, he has some very good experience of the game.

Keiran Morphew

A top class defender and fan favourite at Needham. He always catches the eye of not just the home support but all in attendance. Keiran is always reliable and makes what he does look easy.

Whether it's a cross or pass into the box, or a player running through on goal, you can rely on Keiran to get there and cut it out pretty much every time without fail.

There was a game earlier this season were a opponent was running through down the left wing but Morph legged it back and somehow managed to perfectly slide the ball out for a throw-in, just one example of his no-nonsense defending.

It's not just regaining possession that's impressive about Morph – he often looks calm in possession and is never afraid to bring the ball forward to start an attack.

A true leader at the back, you can hear Keiran from the other side of the pitch encouraging his team-mates on!

