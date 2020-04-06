Stowmarket Town manager Rick Andrews has put together some impressive squads in recent seasons.

Here, the club's media manager and fan Alex Moss has picked his three favourites players to have turned out for the Old Gold & Blacks.

Jon Carver

A real fans' favourite at Greens Meadow. Jon made 36 appearances in Stow's First Division title-winning season in 2016/17, then racked up 40 games in our first season back in the Premier Division.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town FC v Ely City..Pictured: Jon Carver (S) and Sam Goodge (E)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (33032920)

A local lad who always gave 100 per cent every game, and scored a memorable late winner against Godmanchester Rovers in the final week of the 2017/18 season.

He left Stow in early 2019 and joined Stanway Rovers last summer, where he was made captain, and from the two games Stow had against Stanway this season you could see he has continued to improve. A lot of Stow fans were said to see Jon go, he always made time for the fans while he was here.

Steve Holder

Arrived at Greens Meadow during the 2016/17 season and chipped in with 15 goals to help the club earn its first-ever promotion and first league title in 66 years.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket Town (ST) v AFC Sudbury Reserves (SU)..Pictured: Steve Holder (ST) ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (33032951)

Steve left at the end of that season, so his time at Stow was a short one, but I have to include him in my three as he scored the best goal I have ever seen live – an overhead kick against Dereham Town Reserves at Greens Meadow.

He scored some important goals during that title-winning season, none perhaps more significant than a penalty in the 2-1 win at title rivals Coggeshall Town, which many regard as the result which set Stow on their way to finishing top of the table.

Ollie Canfer

In the interest of avoiding favouritism, I've avoided picking any players from the current squad, so my last pick goes to someone who left last summer.

I wasn't around for Ollie's first spell at Stow in 2009/10, but when he rejoined the club in the summer of 2018, he was a name I had heard of, from his time playing for Bury Town and AFC Sudbury.

FOOTBALL - Haverhill Rovers v Stowmarket Town...Pictured: Ollie Canfer (S) and Luke Haines (H)....PICTURE: Mecha Morton... .. (33032957)

Injuries appeared to have forced him to cut short his playing days, which made his arrival a surprising one, but he proved he still had it during last season.

Ollie scored an impressive 21 goals, kicking off with a brace in our favourite away day at Great Yarmouth Town.

