Since Martin Swallow started closely following Bury Town during the 2000s, the club has enjoyed plenty of success.

A lot of that has been down to the quality of player that has grace the Ram Meadow pitch – and here are three of Martin's favourites.

Sam Reed

When I first started to support the club there was a striker that all supporters appreciated. His first stint – joining in 2007 until 2013 – saw him win four trophies with the club.

FA Cup - Bury Town V Grays Athletic.Sam Reed for Bury.. (33235799)

Bury used to do well in the FA Cup, going through the rounds with ease, and his name rang around the ground – super Sammy Reed.

A pocket dynamo, he used to turn defences inside out and certainly knew where the net was – an impressive 104 goals during his time. His best goal was in 2011 in the Suffolk Premier Cup Final against Needham Market in a 2-0 win, where he beat four players and stuck it in the top corner of the net.

He has recently hung up his boots and having just become a dad he will have plenty of stories to tell, like when he moved from Cambridge City to Bury for £500 during the same week Wayne Rooney joined Manchester United for £30 million!

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC v Tonbridge Angels..Pictured: Sam Reed. (33235819)

John Sands

Sandsy was a character on and off the pitch. He was a strong physical centre-forward who could score goals for fun – 54 goals to be precise. A real match winner.

Whether it was a 30-yarder or a bullet header, I have never seen anyone hit the ball as hard as he did. He loved celebrating with the crowd and the adulation.

Off the pitch he made me laugh. He came and worked with me and on one occasion he asked if he could leave work early to go training and an hour later I found him in the bookies!

Bury Town v East Thurrock United in Alan Boon Ryman League Cup final.john sands. (33235909)

In 2013 Bury were to play Lowestoft in the Suffolk Premier Cup final and he asked if I wanted to travel with him. He only sorted out a limo for us to travel to Portman Road and when Wilks (Richard Wilkins, manager) asked why he was late you could only imagine his answer!

Olly Hughes

The third player is a current squad member and local lad who sets a great example to young players and fans alike.

He has a great rapport with the fans who appreciate a hard working striker who never stops running the channels and knows where the net is, having scored 65 goals for the club.

He has won the Player of the Year award four times in a row and it is no surprise he is already trying to give something back to the fans by running a marathon to raise money for season tickets for the young Bury Ultras.

Football - Soham Town v Bury Town - Ollie Hughes - Picture - Neil Dady. (33236104)

At 33 years of age, Olly thankfully shows no signs of hanging up his boots just yet.

