It would be fair to say that goals have not been in short supply for Steve Holder down the years.

The well-travelled forward – now the player-assistant at Hadleigh United – has found the back of the net for the likes of Bury Town, Mildenhall Town, Newmarket Town, Diss Town, Stowmarket Town and Ely City in seasons gone by.

True to his playing position, Holder has gone for a rather attack-minded 3-4-3 formation to make up All-Time XI.

Steve Holder

GK: Josh Pope

I had a great few seasons with Josh at Mildenhall. He is an unbelievable goalkeeper – seen him make a number of saves that have won games down the years.

RCB: Adam Dalby

His technique was a joke and he would run through a brick wall for the team. Dalbs was my captain at Newmarket and it is a shame that injury cut short his playing days.

CB: Dave Werthmann

Mr Consistent and the captain at Mildenhall when I arrived. He's a great bloke too.

Newmarket Journal - 21st April 2012..Mildenhall v Felixstowe.Dave Werthmann narrowly misses the target with a header. (33634265)

LCB: Ricky Cornish

A true professional and an even better bloke. Ricky would do anything within his means to get three points.

He's a great friend and he would have to be captain of this team because there are a few loose cannons!

CM: Richard Logan

I followed Richard all the way through his 14 years in the professional game.

I remember watching him play for England Schoolboys alongside Jermain Defoe against Brazil.

FOOTBALL - Mildenhall v Walsham Le Willows..Pictured: Richard Logan (M). (33634298)

We got him at Mildenhall towards the end of his career. He was great on the ball and had the best first touch I've seen. Great on a night out as well!

CM: Kemal Izzet

Another ex-professional and a real class act. I only had a short spell at Needham Market but you could see how good he was straight away.

LW: Danny Cunningham

You'd want Dev in your team and certainly don't want to play against him.

Probably won more trophies than most and he is a born winner.

FOOTBALL - Stowmarket v Enfield 1893 in the FA Vase..Pictured: Dev Cunningham ...Picture: Mecha Morton. (33634418)

RW: Olly Hughes

A true professional and works so hard for the team. We were best mates growing up together.

CF: Chris Bacon

One of the best finishers in non-league and a true gent off the pitch. It was a pleasure to play alongside Chris.

CF: Sam Reed

Pure goals and a top man. Everyone knows that Sam Reed is a legend!

CF: John Sands

MNJP-11-08-2018-025 sp Mildenhall No 10 John Sands. (33634481)

Whether you love him or not, the bloke scores for fun! He's another one that's good on a night out!

