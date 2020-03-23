Sam Reed has played for a number of clubs down the years, but he is probably best known for his successful stint in Bury Town's colours.

He won four trophies with the Blues, including the 2010 Zamaretto Midland League title and the 2011 Suffolk Premier Cup at the expense of Needham Market, where he scored both goals in a 2-0 win at Portman Road. The forward also counts Newmarket Town, Biggleswade Town, Cambridge City and Ely City among his former clubs.

Here, the forward has picked out 11 of the best players that he has played alongside since breaking through as a youngster with Newmarket.

GK – Ian Brown

This was a tough choice between him and Marcus Garnham but Brown just shades it. He’d make save of the season contenders every week when I was at Biggleswade. I could have easily picked Marcus though – a brilliant 'keeper and one of the funniest people in football.

LB – Mark Coulson

Mr Reliable. A very good footballer for someone who doesn't actually like football!

CB – Tom Bullard

Hard as nails and could play to go with it. Bully was an out and out winner. He once two-footed me in training because he was losing!

CB – Cam Mawer

You'd love to have him in your team, and would hate to play against him. Could get inside anyone’s head

RB – Russell Short

An unbelievable athlete. Never looked out of place anywhere along the back four, central midfield or on the dance floor! He would be an 8/10 minimum every week.

CM – Lee Reed

No pace, no skill, but an unbelievable football brain. He made me a much better player when he was on the pitch. Anyone who shared a pitch with Lee appreciated him.

CM – Gavin Johnson

A class act. The glue on and off the pitch. Brought the team together and improved everyone around him.

CM – Callum Kearns

Would’ve gone on to bigger and better things if it had not been for terrible injuries. Callum was the legs in any midfield and had great ability when on the ball.

RW – Lee Smith

Could easily have put him in the centre of midfield. Another player with endless energy and ability to match.

LW – Ben Coker

Went on to be a left-back but he terrorised defences for Bury down left wing. The most talented player I’ve shared a pitch with. It sometimes felt like you shouldn’t be out there with him and you should be paying to watch.

CF – James Scowcroft

For me personally playing alongside James helped me a lot. He’d talk you through a game step by step and brought the best out of me.

