These days Paul Musgrove can be found on the touchline in his role as assistant manager at Stowmarket Town.

Before that he had a long and varied playing stint, starting in the youth set-up at Ipswich Town before turning out for the likes of Needham Market, Mildenhall Town and Walsham-le-Willows.

Below, Musgrove has adopted a 3-5-2 formation for his All-Time XI.

FOOTBALL - Walsham Le Willows v Tower Hamlets..Pictured: PAul Musgrove. (32507749)

GK: Nathan Munson

Munno was a great goalkeeper. He was commanding, an outstanding shot stopper and a good communicator as well.

I also played with Duncan McAnally at Walsham and he was great, but Munno gets the nod.

LCB: Andy Crane

Andy was a professional at Ipswich and when he came to Walsham he was in his mid-30s.

For a left winger, it was brilliant to have him behind me. He used to tell me not to come back over the halfway line, and if I did, he'd kick me and whoever was coming back with me! A great character.

CB: Titus Bramble

FA Barclays Premiership, Newcastle United v Charlton Athletic, St James Park, Newcastle. Darren Bent gets ahead of Titus Bramble. Photograph by Matthew Walker(32507846)

I played with Titus at Ipswich at youth level and he was brilliant. He played midfield then but sometimes filled in at centre-half – he was head and shoulders above everyone.

RCB: Stuart Crawford

Another player I played with during my time at Ipswich. A great leader who was good in the air and with the ball at his feet.

LW: Daniel Hazelton

Sadly no longer with us. He had great quality and was such a good crosser of the ball – I've not seen many with a better delivery.

He didn't go past players, but he didn't need to – his crossing from deep was always spot on.

CM: Simon Head

I played with Simon at Needham and Walsham. He was particularly good the season Needham got promoted, driving people forward from the middle of the pitch. He was exceptional in the air as well.

CM: Matt Musgrove

I had to include my brother otherwise he wouldn't be happy! We played together in the Walsham team that won the league.

We were very different players. Matt was a tough tackler who would put his head into places I wouldn't!

RW: Stephen Spriggs

Spriggsy was quick, direct and very good from set-pieces at Mildenhall.

Newmarket Journal - 17th January 2009....Mildenhall Town v Wroxham..Stephen Spriggs breaks through the midfield....Pic - Richard Marsham. (32508153)

He scored quite a few important goals and was good fun off the pitch – like a lot of the lads at Mildenhall were during that time.

AM: Mark Moye

Mark was a big, strong attacking midfielder at Walsham that would score 15-20 goals a season.

He was brilliant in the air but also good with the ball at his feet.

CF: Paul Smith

Smithy was probably 37 when I played in the same team as him at Walsham, but what a player!

Walsham Le Willows V Hadleigh.Walsham boss Paul Smith.. (32508252)

He was an all-round striker and as strong as an ox – you knew that if you stuck the ball up to him he would keep hold of it.

I knew as a winger that if I could put even a half decent ball into the box, Smithy would get on the end of it. We also played at Harwich and the goal that won us the league came from me setting him up.

CF: Richard Logan

He had everything as a forward at Ipswich. Quick, strong and would shoot on sight. Also a great lad off the pitch.

Football - Haverhill Rovers (red) v Mildenhall. Mildenhall number 9 Richard Logan. (32508314)

