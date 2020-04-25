After moving to the area in the early to mid 2000s, James Tatham went on to score goals for the likes of Bury Town, Walsham-le-Willows and Mildenhall Town.

It meant picking his All-Time XI was tough, with the striker explaining: "I need to lay down my own ground rules just to ensure this doesn’t just become a name drop of players! The criteria is that I must have played at least 20 games with these players at men’s first team level. Unfortunately that rules out a few players from the Bury Town Southern League win where I cameo’d for several games on dual registration – some unbelievable players in that squad!

"I decided to play a 3-5-2 formation (not a 4-4-3 despite Paul Smith’s innovative approach). I’m quick to point out I have players in my starting 11 and subs that can cover a range of positions. I see positional rotation occurring within the natural flow of the team, and this is why I will never be a manager!"

GK: Paul Barber

Not difficult for me – one season playing with Barbs and he’s my goalkeeper without any hesitation. A real presence, the moment he joined he instantly improved us with his winning mentality and leadership.

He had everything you want from a 'keeper; stature, shot stopper, can distribute and most importantly for me, commands his box and takes crosses and relieves the pressure. Crook away in the quarter-final of the FA Vase epitomises this player – he was magnificent that day despite having to dodge flying coins the whole game!

CB: Andy Eady ©

I will start with my captain for this team, although it has 11 leaders on the field. This guy was something else. Our leader at Bury, a colossus on the pitch and despite being known for his strength and aerial ability, he could also play and was a very calming influence on others.

Andy had the whole teams' back – I would have hated playing against him.

CB: Ian Miller

His career speaks for itself and he will openly tell you that his achievements are based on sheer hard work and professionalism. That summarises Dusty, driven from the moment he made his first-team debut to be the best he could be and will look back at what he’s achieved with pride.

Dusty is needed in my back three for his strength, heading ability but most importantly, his reading of the game and pace. With such an attacking set-up, those will be called upon. Also, too professional – couldn’t ever convince him to have a beer!

CB: Tom Bullard

Tom completes my back three. Another winner, leader and baller. I loved having Bully in the changing rooms and around the club, he often set the example and high expectation that was demanded from everyone.

Bully took no prisoners in training let alone the game. Another you would hate to play against.

On reflection, my back three might get a red card too many for my liking, but that is why I have named a bench!

LWB: Daniel Cunningham

This position was a difficult for me but Devil shades it based on his energy, attacking instincts and eye for a goal. Devil is a beast.

From the moment I played with him, I knew he would be a top player. You can put him anywhere on the pitch – so quick, strong and a wand of a left foot. Another who will no doubt get sent off!

RWB: Lee Smith

Very similar to Devil in the fact he can play in a range of positions offering great versatility. Smudge has an engine, has a real attacking understanding and can score a goal. Great quality in both feet and can pick a pass.

Smudge went on to play at Conference level and is still an integral part of the Histon set-up currently competing at Step 4.

He also had a mutual affection for ‘Brent’, which kept us entertained for hours on away trips.

CDM: Gavin Johnson

Not a lot to say about this legend that hasn’t already been said. Gav did it in the Premier League and still did it in non-league well into his 40s. A shining example to all youngsters on the pitch, a terrible example to all youngsters off the pitch!

Gav’s footballing brain was streets ahead of all players on the pitch, both in his reading of the game and his vision. Gav would quietly pass on his expertise to players and help players around him.

In my team Gav is integral to allowing the wing-backs to get forward and reign them in if necessary. An absolute must in the dressing room.

CAM: Craig Parker

A natural goalscorer, his understanding of how to time his runs into the box from midfield is as good as any professional. His goalscoring record at all clubs, but in particular, Needham Market from midfield is incredible.

Off the pitch, Parks is level headed, modest and a thoroughly nice chap. On the pitch I always remember him screaming for the ball when I was just about to shoot and he was 30 yards behind me – to be fair most would back him to score over me!

CAM: Lee Reed

My view on Lee is he was unlucky with some injuries that hampered him reaching the potential he had.

Lee adapted his game from a wing wizard at a young age to a creative midfielder.

His footballing brain is incredible, technically very gifted and another who will score goals from midfield.

CF: Sam Reed

Such a difficult one for me as I have been blessed with playing with some great partners and foils to me over the years. This player is someone I didn’t partner on too many occasions as his first season involved Richard Wilkins playing me out on the left wing (yep, I’m whinging Wilks) through the departure of Danny Cunningham.

I wished I played more with him though as I felt we could have complimented each other.

Sam was as brave as a lion and would get stuck in, never stopped working for the team but had real quality in the box, could score headers or finish from both feet.

The Reed brothers were top lads and brilliant to have in the changing rooms.

CF: Steve McGavin

Speedy joined us in the twilight of his career and helped me immensely as a forward, more than he realises.

Steve often gave me little nuggets of advice and tactical problems to solve which helped me develop different parts of my game and at the age of 25/26, I felt I was a far more complete player as a result.

Speedy in his mid-30s showed me that despite having no pace (sorry Speedy), so much of football is in your head.

Speedy is another ex pro who has been there and done it in my team. He could leave players for dead with a step over or body faint, he would sit players down and with his lethal right foot, scored goals from a range of positions.

When I lost my pace at 28 onwards, I took on board a lot of Steve’s advice as to how to adapt your game to still be effective.

Substitutes

12: Duncan McAnally

Dunc would – without a shadow of a doubt – be my first-choice if it wasn’t for the season with Barbs.

A great lad and a brilliant goalkeeper who was so consistent for us at Walsham over a spell of around five years or so.

14: Trevor Newman

A special mention to a player I have a lot of admiration and respect for in Trevor Newman. Trev is very unlucky not to make my starting 11 but will be on my bench and ready to come on (and probably sent back off) when called upon!

16. Alan North

This was my most difficult decision to make. Northy takes the covering midfield slot due to his attacking ability and quality on the ball.

Sometimes frustrating when he gets his head down and goes on one of his mazy dribbles but if you need a match winner, Northy is your man.

A mention to Richard Skelly, who had such quality in his left foot and I always felt I linked up really well with him.

17: Ian Stringfellow

My first partner when I joined Bury. Another ex-professional who oozed class and knew where the net was. Stringy was brilliant at bringing others into play and was another leader on the pitch.

I could have easily started him and Speedy upfront but felt Speedy needed Sam’s pace with him. Olly Hughes is unlucky not to get a slot on the bench as he would be another that could cover midfield and striking slots if the need arose.

18: Carl Murkin

Murks is my last sub, another technically very accomplished footballer who can play in defence or midfield, but in all honesty the only reason he is in my team is for his banter!

Without a shadow of a doubt the one player who has made me laugh the most over the years!

Manager: Richard Wilkins

Wilks managed me during my best years and I always felt he improved me as a player during that time. Tactically he was fantastic in the changing room and always had us well organised with a clear blueprint of how we would play.

He often called me a ‘penguin’ from the sidelines, normally as a result of another penalty miss! I remember going to see his testimonial for Colchester versus Spurs, which made you realise what a well-respected pro he must have been.

Assistant Manager: Trevor Collins

My podcast partner (cheap plug!) I had to fit him in somewhere! He could have easily slotted into the midfield but his man management and ability to get the best out of players and be the link between the players and management was so important.

Trev was an organiser and ensured we had some great end-of-season do’s, memorably in Dublin as well as our season ticket into Brazilia’s!

Physio: Martin Lash

What a bloke this guy is. Lashy has been at Walsham a long time and is a crucial cog in the back room staff – Kitman, sweetman, quizman, physio, goalkeeper coach and comedian – Martin is a jack of all trades and a master of none! An essential part of any changing room.

Best Squad: Bury Town 2005/2006

Twenty class players and Daniel Thrower missing from the photo. We had strength in depth that year and only had a promotion into Step 4 to show for it.

One of my biggest regrets in football is not having won more that season having been knocked out in the semi-final of the FA Vase in extra-time and losing out on the league by two points to Lowestoft.

All-Time XI Series (click on the individual to view their team)

