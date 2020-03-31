Craig Nurse broke through as a youngster at Bury Town and went on to be a part of the impressive 2009/10 title-winning squad.

Injuries have hampered the midfielder along the way, yet he has still continued to show his quality with Needham Market, Mildenhall Town and currently at Walsham-le-Willows.

Nurse – also a keen golfer – has opted for a 4-3-3 formation to get the best out of his All-Time XI.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Herne Bay in FA Trophy ..Pictured: Craig Nurse. (32711865)

GK: Marcus Garnham

I have played with Nick Pope, Josh Pope and Steve Fenner, and along with Marcus, they are probably four of the best goalkeepers from a Suffolk football point of view.

But what sets Marcus apart was his performances in the 2009/10 season when we won the league at Bury. He won us so many points that year.

He is an unbelievable goalkeeper. Great at stopping shots and always willing to come and claim the ball.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market v Lowestoft Town..Pictured: Marcus Garnham...PICTURE: Mecha Morton .... (32711868)

LB: Ben Coker

Cokes was an all-round full-back. He started playing further forward, but he moved to left-back and was class.

He would run all day and be effective at both ends of the pitch for us at Bury.

He also prepared properly off the pitch. I was 18 or 19 at the time and it was a real lesson of where you should be.

CB: Tom Bullard

Bully was our leader at Bury. He would put his head into places nobody else would dare to.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Charlton..Pictured: Tom Bullard. (32711970)

As a young player coming through he helped me out massively. Sometimes you would be on the bench on a cold Tuesday night miles away from home, but he would always be encouraging and made sure we were prepared.

He is the best captain I have played with and he always dragged people through games.

CB: Sam Nunn

I played a lot of football with Nunny. He was a couple of years older than me but we were in the same college team.

Nunny is really good on the ball and can play with either foot.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town FC V Wealdstone..Pictured: Sam Nunn. (32712008)

His distribution to either wing relieved a lot of pressure and he could also make passes forward through the middle.

RB: Russell Short

Russell was very similar to Cokes in a lot of ways. When you have got them two running down the wings, it is like having extra players on the pitch.

He was an all-round athlete and also had a long throw that we took advantage of a few times.

CM: Gavin Johnson

When I first broke through at Bury I played on the right hand side a bit and Gav was inside me. He helped me a lot during that time.

FOOTBALL Bury Town FC v Kings Lynn FC..Pictured: Gavin Johnson. (32712048)

He would talk me through games and always knew exactly the right place to be in.

He was clever – you could tell he had played the pro game. He always knew when to take a yellow card as well!

CM: John Kennedy

JK was like Gav and I actually played more times alongside him.

He was a warrior despite not being the biggest. He would always get stuck in and was never below an eight out of 10.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Grays Athletic...Pictured: John Kennedy. (32712081)

JK is a nice bloke and always knew the right time to put an arm around you and also when it was right to give you a bit of a rollocking.

AM: Lee Reed

He played the game in first gear and his sense of what was around him was unreal.

Lee saw passes that nobody else would think were on. He had real flair and when he played in a free role he was able to express it.

LW: Danny Cunningham

When he was on the left hand side with Cokes, teams could not live with it.

FOOTBALL - Bury Town v Lowestoft Town in the semi finals of the Rymans League Cup..Pictured: Danny Cunningham is fouled by a Lowestoft player. (32712112)

His passing was ridiculous and so were his deliveries from set-pieces and corners.

He probably could have gone on to bigger and better things with the ability he had but it did not work out.

RW: Sam Newson

I am playing him a little bit out of position in this team but I had to get Sam in.

I did not play too much with him at Needham because I injured my cruciate, but you could always see he was an all-round striker.

FOOTBALL - Needham Market FC v East Thurrock United..Pictured: Sam Newson celebrating his goal for Needham. (32712142)

He would score every type of goal and make it look so easy. If we were having a poor game as a team, he would always dig us out with a goal.

CF: Sam Reed

I played with John Sands a bit and always really rated Lee Underwood, but it has to be Sam that gets the nod.

He would score all types of goals and have that knack of being in the right place at the right time.

He would also run all day for the team, winning free-kicks and getting us throw-ins higher up the pitch.

Sam Reed. (32712170)

The lad would chase a crisp packet around to relieve some pressure if he needed to do it! His contribution to the team was immense.

