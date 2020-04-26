Wherever he played down the years, Alan North invariably made a positive impression.

The left winger featured for a number of big clubs in the area, including Cambridge City, Bury Town, Soham Town Rangers, Mildenhall Town, Diss Town and Walsham-le-Willows.

He therefore had plenty of good team-mates to pick from, but who made his All-Time XI? Read on the find out.

GK: Ben Nower

I have been fortunate to play with some excellent goalkeepers but Ben gets the nod.

He was a fantastic all-rounder and in particular, the best natural shot stopper I have seen when we were at Mildenhall.

LCB: Ricky Cornish

Rick and I spent many years playing together at Bury, Mildenhall and Diss. As an attacking winger, I loved having Ricky behind me and we formed an excellent understanding.

The understanding was that I would attack and he would defend, which suited me perfectly!

He had a great technique, organised brilliantly and was always fully committed.

CB: Andy Eady

I clearly remember the evening when Wilks (Richard Wilkins, manager) entered the changing room at Bury rubbing his hands, looking very pleased and told us we have a new defender playing tonight!

Andy was a fantastic signing. Eads was a player you wanted on your team, and the opposition hoped would not be playing.

He was huge and looked menacing, but in particular he was composed and he could really play.

RCB: Ian Miller

Dusty was such a professional and committed player.

Fantastic at reading the game, great pace, exceptional in the air and had all-round excellent defensive qualities.

It was clear to see he had the attributes and attitude to progress further.

RM: Tommy Crawford

I spent many years playing with Tommy at Bury and Soham – he is a great friend. Tommy played right midfield and was a fantastic player.

His quality and work-rate always made him a massive favourite with his own team-mates and the fans.

Tommy could beat defenders but his strength was his ability to whip crosses in early, which resulted in countless assists. Great wardrobe too!

CM: Mat Mitchel-King

We had a strong team at Mildenhall and I could have picked many of the players from that period. Kingy and Simmo (Gareth Simpson) played centre midfield and were an excellent partnership.

Kingy was always available to receive the ball, was composed and enabled the attacking midfield players to roam and create. Was great to see him progress and play professionally.

CM: Michael Simpson

Simmo was an incredible player and such an influence on the team at Soham.

A powerful box-to-box centre midfielder with great passing ability, loved a tackle, strong in the air and would comfortably score 15 goals a season.

Excellent leader and a pleasure to play alongside. Awesome player and captain.

CM: Gary Chandler

I was fortunate to play with ‘Cheeky’ for many years, including at Bury.

Enormously talented, unbelievable vision and an incredibly creative player. He had a brilliant football brain and had the ability to pick a pass that no-one else could. Set-piece maestro too.

LM: Dale Vince

Vinny was perhaps the most gifted player I have played with. A Bury legend who had so much talent and creativity.

He had fantastic balance and could glide past players – I hated being against him in training!

I was delighted to link up again some years later at Diss and he was still doing it.

CF: James Tatham

I am pleased to have been able to play with Tats for many years and have seen him knock in countless goals.

A natural finisher with great awareness and touch, along with always showing for the ball no matter how many times the centre-half has cleaned him out!

Excellent to play alongside and some great memories.

CF: Ian Stringfellow

Stringy was different class at Bury. It was easy to see why he had played professionally.

I was just 21 or22 at the time and learnt so much from him. His movement and touch was the best I had seen and he just had such quality on the ball.

We linked up really well and combined to score some good goals.

