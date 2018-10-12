Paul Musgrove insists form will go out of the window when Stowmarket Town host Harpenden Town in the first round of the Buildbase FA Vase this weekend.

FINE DISPLAY: Remi Garrett played a part in all four of Stowmarket Town’s goals at Mildenhall Town on Tuesday

Stow make their first foray into this season’s competition at Greens Meadow tomorrow (3pm), after receiving byes through the first two qualifying rounds, and are bidding to reach the second round of the national competition for the first time in 18 years.

Saturday’s opponents Harpenden, who play at the same level as Stow in the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division, recorded their highest-ever finish in claiming third spot last season.

However, the Harps have endured a tough start to their 2018/19 campaign, currently sitting third-from-bottom in 18th place, and head to Suffolk having lost their last four games.

But Stow assistant boss Musgrove, who took charge of Tuesday’s 4-1 Suffolk Premier Cup first round win at higher league Mildenhall Town on Tuesday night, believes recent results for both sides will count for nothing.

“We know it will be a hard game,” he said. “Yes, they’ve not been on one of their better runs recently.

“They were very successful last year and there have been a lot of changes since then, but it’s all on the day.

“Hopefully our work rate is up there where I want it to be, like it was in the Mildenhall game, but it will be a tough game.”

Stow’s recent record in the FA Vase does not make for pretty reading. Since losing out to Mildenhall in the first round back in 2003/04, the Old Gold and Blacks have won just three ties in the competition and have lost their first game in 11 of the last 14 seasons. It is a record which Musgrove and boss Rick Andrews, who will be back in the dugout tomorrow, will want to rectify.

And after claiming their first win over Mildenhall in almost 17 years earlier this week, Andrews’ men should be brimming with confidence.

“On Saturday, I said the Mildenhall game was a free hit for us,” Musgrove said.

“Were we expected to win? No. It gave us the opportunity to freshen up a few things and for the players to step up against really good opposition.

“The result was pleasing to see. We could have been one or two down in the first 15 or 20 minutes, but Callum (Robinson) has made some exceptional saves.”

Josh Mayhew’s second-half penalty helped Stow take a point in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division leaders Histon.

And the Stow striker struck twice in the first half to give his side a 2-0 lead at Recreation Way, before Evans Kouassi blazed a penalty wide for Mildenhall in the 74th minute.

Jack Baker came off the bench to put Stow 3-0 up on 81 minutes, John Sands pulled one back for the hosts six minutes later, but then Remi Garrett sealed the victory a minute from time.