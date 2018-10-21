Murray's coach puts on a session for Titan Tennis

Matthew Little, Andy Murray's fitness coach, visits Titan Tennis Academy (4867799)

Titan Tennis Academy – based out of a number of tennis clubs in Suffolk and Norfolk, including Risbygate Tennis Club in Bury St Edmunds – offered some of its junior players the unique opportunity of a coaching session with Andy Murray’s strength and conditioning coach, Matthew Little.

Little has been Murray’s dedicated fitness coach for 11 years and forms an integral part of the tennis ace’s core coaching team, travelling the globe to tournaments and Grand Slams.

And earlier this week he was back in England, with some of the Titan players travelling to Hills Road Tennis Centre in Cambridge, where Little put them through their paces with drills and tactical training in a one-hour training session.

That was followed by a question and answer session, where Little revealed how many hours a day Murray trains among other things.

Paul Hope, director of Titan Tennis Academy said “It was a fantastic opportunity for our players to receive, we were really grateful to Matt for taking the time out and being so receptive to our players.

“They’ve taken a huge amount away from the session and has left the players energised and full of enthusiasm.

“It’s not every day someone as high profile in the tennis industry comes to East Anglia”.

After the session,Little later tweeted “Had a fantastic afternoon working with the girls from Titan Tennis.”

The coaching session came about after Titan won an auction held by Westway Sports Centre in aid of the Grenfell Tower Disaster, with all proceeds going towards the British Red Cros,s for those affected by the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meanwhile, Titan Tennis will be a part of the Our Bury St Edmunds Festival of Sport, which starts today in the town.

Titan’s event will take place on October 25 in Charter Square (11am-3pm).

Those in attendance will also get the opportunity to meet former British number one and Team GB 2012 Olympic coach Nino Servino.

For more information on the Festival of Sport, visit: http://www.ourburystedmunds.com/festivalofsport/