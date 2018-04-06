Murray joins Bury as overseas pro

Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club have announced South African Murray Commins, a 21-year-old left-handed batsman and fast-medium bowler, will be their overseas professional for the upcoming season.

Murray has been playing for South Western Districts in his homeland and made his first-class debut in 2016.

He also has good pedigree in Bury’s league, having scored 1,016 runs playing for Frinton-on-Sea two years ago, while his father John played Test cricket for South Africa.

He will also be employed by Bury to coach at all levels across the club with a particular emphasis on developing young players.

• In 2018 Bury St Edmunds CC will be running four Saturday and two Sunday teams, as well as a Ladies’ team.

The club are keen to welcome players of all ages and abilities.

Anyone interested in joining is asked to contact club president David Barker on 07876 496064 or email david@ejbarker.co.uk