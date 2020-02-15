The threat of severe weather conditions forecast from Storm Dennis has forced most clubs to postpone this afternoon's matches, with just a few fixtures going ahead.

Needham Market's visit from Lowestoft Town in the BetVictor Southern Premier Central (3pm) is due to go ahead, with the Suffolk derby rivals keen to play.

Lowestoft dumped Needham out of the FA Cup via a 4-0 thrashing in September before the Marketmen got revenge with a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture of the league on October 19.

Needham have since seen a change of manager, with incoming Kevin Horlock fresh off the back of his first victory in charge.

Both Bury Town and AFC Sudbury's fixtures are also still set to go ahead this afternoon in the BetVictor Isthmian League North.

Bury Town are away to Grays Athletic (3pm), with the club tweeting: "TODAY: The latest news we have is that today’s game at @GraysAthleticFC goes ahead as planned, any decision on whether it is postponed due to safety reasons will be made by the match referee."

AFC Sudbury are due to have a tough visitor in third-placed Aveley at The MEL Group Stadium.

It was due to be their second meeting in a week but Storm Ciara already saw last Monday's game rescheduled.

Walsham-le-Willows, meanwhile, will make a decision at midday on their home game against Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

The home team are keen to play, as they look to overturn a five-match losing streak.

But they will be boosted by the return of defender-turned-forward Tom Debenham.

In the First Division North, Lakenheath's visit from King's Lynn Town Reserves is also still set to be played.

POSTPONED MATCHES (all 3pm):

Isthmian League North

Basildon United v Soham Town Rangers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Gorleston v Newmarket Town

Hadleigh United v Kirkley & Pakefield

Stanway Rovers v Ely City

Woodbridge Town v Mildenhall Town

Wroxham v Stowmarket Town

TNL First Division North

Cornard United v Needham Market Reserves

Debenham LC v Felixstowe & Walton United Reserves

Diss Town v Downham Town

Framlingham Town v Mulbarton Wanderers

Haverhill Borough v March Town United

* Meanwhile, Long Melford and Haverhill Rovers had to settle for a point apiece in Friday night's Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division derby clash via a 1-1 draw at Stoneylands.

Tom Stoker's 50th minute goal for the visitors was cancelled out deep into injury time by Nathan Rowe's 50th goal for The Villagers.

* Read Russell Claydon's report from Halstead Town's Friday night First Division South encounter as Ricky Gardner fires in a hat-trick to beat Brightlingsea Regent Reserves 4-0 and move up to third.

