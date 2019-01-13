Moyes unleashes Team GB class on Suffolk cross country event

Stowmarket’s Emily Moyes has won the senior women’s event at the 2019 Suffolk Cross Country Championships at Culford School on Sunday.

The 20-year-old returned from a bronze-medal winning U23 Team GB performance at the European Championships last month, and has backed it up with success in her home cross country event.

The talented distance runner, who has recently moved to the Aldershot, Farnham and District Athletics Club as she chases an elite career, won in 38 minutes and 24 seconds, ahead of second place by nearly 30 seconds.

Gallery1 Click to view

Meanwhile, St Edmunds Pacers secured the top spot in the men’s team competition with a score of 59.

The team of: Daniel O’Boyle, Denys Olefir, Nick Smith and Thomas Kingsnorth recorded the lowest combined score to take the county crown over Ipswich Jaffa RC in second.

In the women’s team competition, they finished in second place, just two points behind winners Ipswich Jaffa RC.

Stowmarket Striders, the former club of women’s winner Moyes, found the competition much tougher with a 12th (of 16) place in the women’s team race and ninth (of 11) in the men’s team race.

In the junior events, the Pacers’ Lewis Sullivan won the U15 Boys race while Benjamin Peck was one of only a few Thetford AC runners to take part, winning the Boys U13 race.