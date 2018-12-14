After Gym United were dumped out of the FA Sunday Cup at Ram Meadow Matt Morton feels their league should scrap a rule change he believes has hampered their efforts to repeat their run in the national competition.

The Bury St Edmunds-based side captured the community’s imagination as Suffolk’s first ever side to reach the final of the national competition last season, eventually losing out in extra-time to Hardwick at Sheffield United’s Bramall Lane.

But after coming through the first hurdle this year, they fell at the second with a 2-0 home tie defeat to Luton-based St Josephs at Bury Town FC on Sunday.

It was a game which saw the Premier Logos Bury & District League champions end with nine men after captain Nathan Clarke and Ross Beech were shown straight red cards in the second half following wild challenges.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: ...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875661)

But Morton felt the summer rule change of being restricted to fielding a maximum of four players playing at Step 5 or higher on a Saturday in their league had led to a detrimental impact on their target of lifting a national cup.

“You can’t play even a similar team from one week to the next and then you come into a competition like this and we wonder why we are a bit out of sorts in the first half,” he said. “Well, that group of players haven’t played together all season.

“Even in the last round of the national cup it was a slightly different side.

“I think people need to look at that, particularly a league where they allow votes like that to take place.

“If they want us to do well in this competition then we need a bit more support.”

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: Ross Beech fouls that sees him sent off...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875662)

Despite this there were no sour grapes on the better side winning their third round (last 32) tie on the day.

“I think they deserved it,” said the player who also combines the roles of club chairman and manager. “I am disappointed with how we played for large spells of it.

“I think the first half was pretty poor from us.

“I think we came out second half and actually we got on top, then the red card changed everything and it was always going to be difficult to get back into the game with 10 men, against a good side. It proved that way and then when we went down to nine it was an almost impossible task.”

The visitors, two-times winners of the competition in the 1990s, proved to be formidable opponents with a 37th minute angled drive from Liam Toomey the least they deserved as they took a 1-0 advantage into the interval.

Were it not for the excellence of Duncan McAnally, with the Walsham-le-Willows Thurlow Nunn League goalkeeper touching an effort onto his crossbar among several eye-catching saves, it could have been more.

That said, Gym did create a good chance for debutant striker Valta Rocha but he screwed his effort wide after getting in-between two defenders inside the area.

FOOTBALL - Gym United v St Josephs in the FA Sunday Cup...Pictured: Valter Rocha...PICTURE: Mecha Morton. (5875664)

Bury St Edmunds-based Gym improved after the restart but were knocked off their stride when captain Nathan Clarke was shown a straight red card in the 62nd minute following a reckless challenge on the edge of his penalty area.

A second killer goal for the visitors arrived in the 74th minute when Luca Kirkpatrick fired low into the far corner after being slipped into the area.

Gym had strong claims for a legitimate goal not being awarded when Elliott Smith’s header from Ross Bailey’s 80th minute corner was hacked out of the goal.

But the hosts’ misery was further conpounded when they were reduced to nine men two minutes later after left-back Ross Beech lunged in on substitute Jared Isles.

Gym: McAnally, Bond, Morton, Clarke (c), Beech, Smith, Nurse, Bailey, Brame, Rocha, Wood (McIntosh 84’). Unused substitutes: Atkinson, Priddle, Goshawk, N Brame.

Attendance: To be confirmed.

Free Press Man of The Match: Duncan McAnally. First half display kept his side in the tie, though Matt Morton was a close second.