Young squash talent Emma Bartley was one of four Moreton Hall Health Club players to win a prize at the 2019 Suffolk Squash Championships.

The 15-year-old from Bury St Edmunds was crowned Ladies Champion at the tournament held in Ipswich last month, while 20-year-old Cameron Haddow won the Men’s competition.

And Emma’s younger brother, 13-year-old Matthew Bartley, also claimed the under-17s Boys’ crown, while Moreton Hall’s Luke Russell took the runner-up position.

Emma Bartley and Cameron Haddow won the Ladies' Open and Men's Opne at 2019 Suffolk County Squash Championships (23241784)

Emma said she was really pleased to win her second Suffolk Ladies’ title but hopes that more ladies and juniors will enter the event next year to make it even bigger and better.

Mother Sarah added: “It’s a wonderful reflection of the talent at Moreton Hall Health Club and I think a first for the club to have produced the ladies’ and men’s champion in the same year.”

Her daughter Emma, a King Edward School pupil, has had a strong few months since joining the Professional Squash Association (PSA) as soon as she became old enough in August.

She now has a world ranking position of 289th, which has already dropped from 301, the ranking she was designated when joining the PSA.

She reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon Cup last month in one of her first ever professional experiences to reduce her ranking early on.

Mum Sarah said she is next scheduled to compete in the Boston Squash and Racketball Club’s (Lincolnshire) Open next weekend, in preparation for January’s Dunlop British Junior Squash Open, the biggest junior tournament in the World.

It will take place in Birmingham between January 2nd and 6th.

Bartley will compete against players from all over the world in the Girls U17 category, and is joint-seeded at 17th, alongside 16 other players.

The age group's top seed is Malaysia’s Aira Azman and second seed Sana Mahmoud Ibrahim.

