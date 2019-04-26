Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club got off to the perfect start in the East Anglian Premier League, with a seven-wicket victory away to Horsford.

Horsford (199-9) lost to Bury (200-3) in a limited overs victory to see the visitors pick up where they left off in 2018, winning six of their final seven matches.

They will host Swardeston in their first home game on Saturday (11am), looking to win back-to-back victories in their first two EAPL matches for the first time in at least a decade.

They will be buoyed by the impressive start of newcomer Ben Seabrook, who has hit centuries in both his matches for Bury this term (including friendly), as well as South African youngsters Justin Broad and Daniel Thornhill Moriarty, who produced key performances.

Ben Seabrook has hit tons in both games he has played for Bury

Horsford won the toss and elected to bat first, with vice-captain Sean Cooper collecting the opening wickets, leaving the home team on 39-2 with the wickets steadily falling.

Despite a sixth wicket stand of 80 runs steadying the ship a little, two wickets each for Alastair Allchin and Broad and one apiece for Moriarty, Josh Cantrell and Seabrook as Horsford reached 199 runs, for a loss of nine wickets in the 50 allotted overs.

Bury did not begin well, with Horsford bowler Callum Metcalf wreaking havoc over the top order as, first captain Sean Park went for a duck in the first over, before fellow opener Alfie Marston followed shortly after for three.

Metcalf claimed his final victim, Broad at third bat, who lasted for 37 balls before being caught on 19.

And that was the last Horsford saw of the Bury wicket, as Seabrook (104 not out) and Moriarty (65) bedded in – both faced more than 100 balls as they worked their way towards the run target.

They reached 200 in the 45th over, to claim a crucial opening victory.

Seabrook – who Park highlighted as a talented youngster as he previewed the season – has already scored 227 runs for his new team this term, despite only having played twice.

l In Division Three of the Marshall Hatchick Two Counties Championship, Bury St Edmunds II (138 all out) lost to Haverhill II (139-3) by seven wickets.

The visitors asked their hosts to bat first, with Ross Van Reeken top scoring with 31 runs, followed by tail ender Elliot Bonas’ 28 and skipper Max Whittaker’s 23 as the side struggled to 138. Ben Whittaker (16) and George Broughton (15) were the only others to hit double figures.

Ned Stanton picked up two wickets, with another for Sam Aldous but they could not collect the wicket of visiting batsman Sam Hartshorn (86no) who did the majority of the damage. Bury II will look to get their season going away to Woolpit II on Saturday (12.30pm).

l Greene King players of the week: Ben Seabrook and Daniel Moriarty.