Women’s Tour to go through Framlingham and Stowmarket

The OVO Energy Women’s Tour will return to Suffolk this June, with some of the sport’s biggest names set to race through the likes of Framlingham and Stowmarket.

Over 100 of the world’s top cyclists will race from Framlingham to Southwold, home of race sponsors Adnams, taking in a 130-kilometre route through Suffolk, including Wickham Market, Woodbridge, Ipswich, Stowmarket and Halesworth on June 13.

It will mark the fourth time that Britain’s biggest women’s cycling event has returned to the county, and in a boost for fans there will also be a chance to ride much of the route, in the OVO Energy Tour Ride sportive event supporting Breast Cancer Care on Sunday, July 1.

Cllr Tony Goldson, Suffolk County Council’s Cabinet Member for Health said: “We are delighted to be hosting the opening stage of this year’s OVO Energy Women’s Tour, welcoming the tour back to Suffolk for a fourth year.

“The race will showcase Suffolk’s heritage and iconic landmarks, bringing major investment into the county. It will also encourage more people to take up cycling and live a more active and healthy lifestyle, contributing to our ambition to make Suffolk England’s most active county.

“It will be an event that everyone can celebrate and enjoy.”

The 2014 Tour finished in Bury St Edmunds, where Marianne Vos was crowned champion.