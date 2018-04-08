Wilkinson finishes seventh at Commonwealths

Moulton race walker Callum Wilkinson fulfilled his desire to produce a competitive performance at the Commonwealth Games.

Speaking to the Journal and Free Press prior to his departure for the Gold Coast, Australia, Team England athlete Wilkinson said: “It probably will not be a medal, but if I can finish in the top 10 or even top seven, that would be a great achievement.

“It is a new experience and there will be things to learn, but I also want to produce my best performance.

“I do not want this to be seen as a jolly or as a trip for some sight-seeing.

“I want people to see I went there as prepared as I could be and come back with a good result and something to be proud of when I look back.

“To travel to these sort of places is amazing, but it is very much business first.”

And the former King Edward VI School pupil delivered the goods Down Under, finishing seventh in the men’s 20km race walk on the Currumbin Beachfront.

Wilkinson stopped the clock in one hour, 22 minutes and 35 seconds — 20 seconds shy of his personal best.

It was also an event to remember for Wilkinson’s English team-mate Tom Bosworth, who clinched a silver medal.

