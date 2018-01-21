West Suffolk Wildcats on medal-winning form

West Suffolk Wildcats won gold and silver at the Suffolk County Cross Country Championships held at Culford School.

The competition started with the under-11 boys and girls over a 2 km course.

The races brought the Wildcats their first gold medals as Tom Taylor won the boys’ race with a time of eight minutes and 33 seconds and Amelie Turner won the girls’ race in 9:03.

Turner’s time was an impressive 35 seconds in front of her nearest rival.

Taylor brother Archie came in third in the U11 boys’ event to take bronze.

Sebastian Morello and Joshua Cocksage finished in sixth and 10th place respectively, an excellent showing on their first competition with the club.

Phoebe Harper finished an agonising fourth in the girls’ race, with Elodie Barnard 10th and Amy Bradford 11th, also in their first races for the club.

The under-13 girls’ race, meanwhile, saw Lila Battell with a strong run to finish in second place and take a silver medal. Lorna Coull finished in fourth too, missing out on third by just two seconds.

Marin Sillitoe finished in fifth place, Eva Marshall and Molly Howell finished in ninth and 10th respectively while newcomer Sophie Allen ran a close 11th. Lilly Porter, one of the youngest, worked hard to finish in 18th place.

This effort was good enough to give the Wildcats team silver, just missing gold by three points.

The under-15 girls had three Wildcats up against a strong Ipswich team. Rebeca Morley finished in ninth place, Libby Stinsen finished in her usual sprint for 12th, Caitlin McKay 15th, giving them second team place and another silver medal.

Catherine McKeage, the only representative from West Suffolk in her race, finished in eighth place.

Justine Anthony took gold in the senior women’s race, a first for her, while Christine Anthony finished in 11th place.

For the under-20 men, West Suffolk had James Preston and Adam Crawford, who finished in fourth and sixth place in a time of 29:22 and 33:30.

In the senior men’s race, Michael Bartram finished in fourth and Cameron McKie 16th.

The next outing for West Suffolk and the Wildcats is the South of England Championships, to be held in Brighton.