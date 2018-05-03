Wallis begins quest for third Derby crown

Mark Wallis will begin his bid for a third Star Sports English Greyhound Derby title at Towcester tonight.

The Lakenheath handler, who last won the sport’s most prestigious race with Blonde Snapper in 2012, will have both Ninja Fortune and Honest Robber in first-round action this evening.

Tomorrow, Wallis’ Droopys Wilbury, Bruisers Bullet, Saleen Ash, Boylesports Duke and Brinkleys Blaze will all begin their campaigns in Northamptonshire, while on Saturday it is the turn of Bombers Bullet, Black Farren and Rough Star to get started.

Wallis’ other previous victory in the competition came back in 2009 courtesy of 25/1 shot Kinda Ready.

As for Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens, his two representatives in the event — Seaglass Sandman and Bockos Alfie — will both feature in round one tomorrow.

• Wallis has seen more than half of his eight representatives make it through to tonight’s Coral Regency semi-finals at Hove.

At last week’s opening round on the south coast, Wallis had Garryglass Champ, Kiltrea Mike, Aaymaza Breeze, Cincinnati and Rubys Rascal all advance through.

Aaymaza Breeze, who was knocked over in the final 12 months ago, is the 5/1 second favourite with the bookmakers to come out on top this time around.

There was not such good news for Wallis’ Roswell Romanov, Union Pride and Towstar Arry, though, as the trio were unable to finish in the top three of their respective heats.

Elsewhere, Wallis was celebrating victory at Central Park on Friday night as Parkers Dynamite clinched the John Smith’s Grand National title.

Wallis’ other dog — Swift Dartmoor — finished down the field in fifth place.

• Janssens will have two dogs in the semi-finals of the Coral Regency this evening.

Affleck Lady and Slick Strauss got through, but the trio of Affleck Dino, Slick Strauss and Goldies Seb went out.