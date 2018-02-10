Victory for Kemp as Pennock has a frustrating afternoon at Horseheath

Horseheath welcomed racing back to its landscape with a bang, with some thrilling contests on Sunday during the Cambridgeshire Hunt with Enfield Chace Point-To-Point.

It was well-attended by both contestants and spectators, with 83 horses taking part across seven steeplechases — with the Ladies and Men’s Open as particular crowd-pleasers.

Favourites were beaten throughout the day, with Thetford trainer Dave Kemp being one of those to spring a surprise victory.

It came in the Restricted Race as Kemp’s Welsh’s Castle — trained at Kilverstone — finished strongly under Shane Roche to defeat This Breac, who is trained by Timworth’s Andrew Pennock.

The closest finish of the day was in the Young Maiden, when outsider Tricky Silence just got up by a neck to beat the favourite Steeple Head — also trained by Pennock.

It proved to be a frustrating day of almost-victories for Pennock, with two second places and a third-placed finish.

Racing returns on Saturday, March 3, for the Thurlow to Horseheath event.