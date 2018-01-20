Under-16s win their first game of the new year

County Upper’s Under-16 Girls played away to Greenhouse Pioneers in the Southeast Conference League and won what was their first game of 2018 by 58-44.

The first game after the break was inconsistent, but the girls pulled through to grab the win.

Alex Popova led the scoring with 23 points, Grace Spooner was next with 14 and Lizzie Sanders scored 10.

It took a while for County to look comfortable in the game. However, they played some good defence and were confident when attacking the basket, converting their free throws to impact on the score.

The next game for the U16 Girls will be against Thurrock Hornets, on Sunday.

n County Upper Under-14 Girls took on Ipswich away in their first East Conference League game after the Christmas break, but with influential players missing were not able to find a good rhythm and the home team took the win 81-51.

CU started well and took the lead early on the back of a 9-4 run, but with a key player picking up three quick fouls and having to sit out until the third quarter, Ipswich were able to take advantage, finishing ahead by nine points and increased their lead to 17 points at half-time.

The third quarter saw County Upper playing good defence but struggling to find the basket, letting Ipswich increase their lead to 59-31.

However, in the fourth quarter Grace Spooner played her best basketball of the game, scoring 17 of her 20 points in just one quarter.

“Missing two key players is always going to be tough, especially in the first game back after a two-week break,” said coach Darren Johnson.

“This was a great game for our younger players to see a lot of action and to start finding their feet.”

County Upper were led in scoring by Grace Spooner with 29 points, supported by Jemima Kent and Nina Cushing with eight and six points respectively.

County Upper will be in action tomorrow when they take on top of the table Haringey Angels.