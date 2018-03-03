U19s head into the play-offs

After they ended their Academy Basketball League (ABL) regular season undefeated, Darren Johnson believes his County Upper Elite Under-19 have a good chance of making history in the play-offs, writes Russell Claydon.

In the decade the side has been running, County Upper have never finished the first stage of the season undefeated, and will be record-breakers if they can win two rounds to reach the last four in the country, having made the last eight three times.

The last 16 tie was due to be played in Bury on Wednesday against Liverpool outfit Archbishop Beck, but the icy weather saw the match postponed until Monday (4pm).

“We made the play-offs last year but got knocked out in the last eight by the side who became national champions,” said Johnson.

“This is one of the best sides we have had and the guys have put in a shed load of work with early morning workouts.”

Their final Central Conference match saw them record a perfect 11 to top the division with a 85-49 win at Gateway last week.

Tomisin Olumoroti and Jonathan Bourne top scored with 19 points each, while Bradley Day added 12 points in support.

County Upper had led 36-27 at the break before making some great offensive and defensive plays in the third quarter to increase their lead to 19 points at 60-41.

Although Gateway battled hard in the fourth quarter, they were unable to cut into the deficit.