Title for Davies at British Showjumping Champs

Bury St Edmunds’ Tim Davies has won the Winter Seven-Year-Old Championship title at the 2018 British Showjumping Spring Championships.

British Showjumping’s Spring Championships took place at Addington Manor Equestrian Centre in Buckinghamshire, giving members four days of jumping and eight championship chances.

The venue, always a popular one with British Showjumping members, attracted competitors from the length and breadth of the country as they all hoped they could claim at least one of the Championships on offer.

The courses, which were designed by London 2012 course designers Bob Ellis and Nigel Jess, provided some great competition across the shows, with members also thoroughly enjoying the opportunity to compete across some former Olympic Games fences as well.

Davies, an experienced showjumper who has competed for the last 30 or so years, became the Winter Seven-Year-Old champion after a five-horse jump off with Barrett Watson’s Lionel Van De Markieslanden.

Watson’s seven-year-old chestnut gelding, Lionel van de Markieslanden, is relatively new to showjumping but Davies got the best out of him on the day.

The Falco-sired gelding was talent-spotted in Lummen, Belgium, when Davies was actually searching and trialling another horse.

“I was told he might have a bit of a jump,” Davies said.

“And when I popped him over a tiny fence, I decided he definitely had a jump and bought him.

“I raved about him to Barrett — although he looked like an Arab (Arabian Horse) when he came home – and the first time I rode him, he napped for 30 minutes. But I really like him and he’s getting better.

“He’s still silly and spooky sometimes, but he’s naturally quick and wants to jump.”

After five of six jumpers went clear in the contest, Davies was the only one to come through the jump off cleanly to claim victory over Andrew Saywell and Lacondra Van De Roshoeve in second, Jasime Head and Gandi in third, Adam Ellery and Levis K in fourth and Leigh Walker and Ali GT in fifth.