Stowmarket's Katherine Rednall wins Ladies' Singles title at the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2018

Katherine Rednall, 22, has successfully defended her Ladies' Singles title at the World Indoor Bowls Championships 2018, with a 2-0 win over Norwich's Rebecca Field.

It is her third World Indoor Bowls title, having become the youngest ever winner in 2014 before a second title at last year's event, beating Ellen Falkner to secure the win.

Her opponent, Field - herself the 2013 World Indoor singles champion - has now twice been bested by the youngster in the World Indoor Bowls final, having lost to her in 2014.

After flying ahead in the first set of the tournament final - held at Potters Leisure Resort in Great Yarmouth - winning it 13-3 in short order.

And, after Rednall rushed ahead to a 10-3 lead in the second set, Field fought back bravely to make it 10-6.

But Rednall always looked in command as she brushed away the threat to secure the set - and title - 13-6.

She scored 26 bowls to Field's nine, with eight touchers.

Field was left distraught by the loss, and Rednall said: "I feel really bad. I just settled into it today - I think that's the best I've ever played.

"I couldn't have really done any better. I just love it here."

She will next be competing for England in this April’s Commonwealth Games in Australia. It will be the first time she has represented England at a major competition.