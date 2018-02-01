Rubys Rascal and Goldies Hotspur win yearly prizes

Mark Wallis had reason for celebration at the 2017 GBGB Greyhound of the Year Awards gala event on Sunday.

It was Rubys Rascal that delivered the Lakenheath handler a prize, claiming the Press Association Stayer of the Year accolade.

The July 2014 dog had an impressive 12 months, culminating in victory in the Category One William Hill St Leger at Perry Barr.

It sealed a record fifth competition triumph for Wallis, who also had Rubys Razzle nominated for the William Hill Bitch of the Year award.

There was also an award for Hockwold’s Patrick Janssens and Goldies Hotspur in the form of the SIS Marathon Performer of the Year prize.

Wallis and Janssens are currently second and third respectively in the Trainer of the Year standings.