Risbygate to hold second-ever top bowls competition

Following a very successful 2017 launch of their Masters Tournament, Risbygate Sports Club have confirmed this year’s tournament date as Sunday, February 18.

Risbygate member and England international Mark Royal has invited some of the top players on the circuit to compete, including World Bowls’ number one Greg Harlow and a host of former World Indoor top competitors such as 2018 World Indoor singles runner-up Rebecca Field and former singles, pairs and mixed pairs champion John Price.

They will battle it out over a full day at Risbygate’s Bury St Edmunds sporting complex.

Joining the stars will be two of Risbygate’s own bowlers who won through internal play-offs. Matthew Smith, Ixworth, and Marcus Fuller, Stowmarket, will try to cause an upset on the day.

Hot and cold food will be available, the bar will be open from early morning and there is parking.

Tickets, including a programme, cost £2. All interested spectators should call 01284 755468.