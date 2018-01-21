Reuter moving closer to her first world ranking point

Culford School’s Kira Reuter took another step towards securing herself a first ever world ranking point after winning an LTA tour event in Sheffield.

The 17-year-old pupil from Cambridgeshire was victorious at the Aegon LTA Tier 2 event in December 2017, having progressed all the way through to the showpiece final without dropping a single set at the event.

The result granted Reuter an automatic entry to the LTA British Tour event at Loughborough earlier this month, where she went on to reach the semi-final of the competition after putting together a series of highly impressive results.

The Head of Culford’s Tennis Academy, James Yates, said of Reuter’s ongoing success: “British Tour events are the first rung of the senior professional ladder and it provides high level competition for aspiring senior and top junior players.

“Performing well at these events is a sign that a player is ready to move up to the Futures Events, where you can earn a world ranking.”