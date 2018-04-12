Rednall wins bronze medal at Commonwealth Games

Stowmarket's Katherine Rednall has won a bronze medal for England, as part of the Women's Triples Lawn Bowls team.

The 22-year-old, alongside partners Ellen Falkner and Sian Honnor, this morning took on Canada in the Women's Triples bronze medal match, having lost out on a place in the final yesterday.

They beat Wales 16-11 in the quarter finals to make this morning's semi-final against home nation Australia - eventually succumbing 16-13.

Australia went on to take yet another gold for the nation in the final against Scotland while England, silver medallists four years ago in Glasgow, were given one more chance at taking something home from the competition with the bronze medal match.

The three women came through the match with a 20-12 score, to award Rednall her first major outdoor medal.

Earlier in the week, she had a good debut tournament in the Singles, beating the eventual overall champion but still narrowly missing out on progressing from the group stages.