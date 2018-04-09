Rednall beats eventual Commonwealth champion in first major tournament

Katherine Rednall, from Stowmarket, has finished her first-ever Commonwealth Games appearance, with three wins and two losses in the group stages.

The 22-year-old did not make it out of Section D of the Women's Singles event in the Gold Coast, as she fell narrowly short of enough points to progress to the competition's quarter finals.

But, despite suffering two losses which ultimately prevented her progress to the next round, the three-time World Indoor Bowls Champion managed to record a 21:17 victory over Jo Edwards, the New Zealand favourite who went on to win gold.

It was Edwards only loss on her way to becoming Commonwealth champion, as Rednall competed for England in her first major outdoor tournament.

Speaking after her victory over Edwards, Rednall said: “I thought my third bowl had got it to be honest, but the wind played its part and I was a bit concerned it may have done that on my last bowl too.

“But I’m over the moon with that win because Jo (Edwards) is one of the best, if not the best, and I have a huge amount of respect for her.

"She probably wasn’t at her best today but I put the pressure on early doors and that was the main aim and so really happy with how I played.”

Rednall, a member of Felixstowe & Suffolk Bowls Club got underway on Thursday morning in the Gold Coast, against Malaysia's Emma Firyana Saroji in round one.

She lost it 21:11 but bounced back in round two against Pinki from India to come out on the winning end of a 21:11 scoreline.

Then came the impressive contest against Edwards, before she beat Niue's Pauline Blumsky 21:9 in round four.

With three wins and one loss, she was in a good position going into round five, the final round of the heats, as she sat in third in Section D of the competition. With only the top two going through, however, victory was essential in her final match, against Fiji's Litia Tikoisuva.

But the youngest ever winner of an World Indoor Bowls title fell agonisingly short, as she lost 21:20 to end her first foray into a major outdoor competition.