Race victory for Pennock

There was success for Andrew Pennock at the first point to point meeting of the year at Ampton on Sunday.

Timworth-based Pennock saw Steel Terrace come home first in a maiden race, ridden by Evan David.

The horse is trained just down the hill from the race course, and was one of the two well-backed winners on the day, the other being Hawkhurst, owned by Keith Loads, from Thursford, in the Intermediate.

A large crowd saw exciting racing with horses coming from far and wide to take part.

There were a few East Anglian winners at the Dunston Harriers-hosted event, the largest cheer being for 17-year-old Hector Barr.

The teenager won the last race of the day in the Novice race on 16/1 outsider Finnigans Hollow — a nine-year-old brought over from Ireland in September by his father Stephen, from Gordon Doyle, for owners Carole Lawrence from Stratford St Mary and Jan Derbyshire from Polstead, near Colchester.

Meanwhile, the most impressive winner of the day was Warden Hill in the Mixed Open, who won in the fastest time of the day in six minutes and 17 seconds.