Prague-based Alexandra is victorious

Alexandra Rock, a 13-year-old, who travelled from the Czech Republic to compete, chipped and putted the final green to win the 2017 Stonham Junior Players Championship title by three shots and retain the title she won in 2016.

Her score of even par 29 was the best in recent years and only bettered by Alastair Hall’s score of 27 in 2003.

Alex who lives in Prague, is a member of Podebrady Golf Club and amazingly now has a handicap of five.

In second place was the 2015 winner, 11-year-old Charlie Goodridge from Bury St Edmunds, who scored 32 (3 over par).

Stonham’s Golf Manager and PGA Pro, Tony Dobson said: “The Players Championship started here in 2001 and has been played at the centre every year since.

“Over 500 juniors have taken part in the event over the years with some previous winners going on to become county players and even England internationals.

“In addition to rewarding the winners, one of the main aims of these events is to encourage players of all standards to come along, have fun and enjoy playing some competitive golf.

Although this event was played on a bright sunny day the winds were bitingly cold so well done to all the players for completing the nine holes.”

There were four age categories and the winner of the Under-8s was Beatrice Meadows who scored a 45.

The Under-10s was won by Kieran Lewin with 43 and the Under-12s by Charlie Goodridge with a score of 32.

The overall winner, Alexandra Rock, also topped the Under-15s competition.

Stowmarket GC

Stowmarket’s Sam Forgan won the Pro prize at the latest Suffolk Winter Alliance meeting, played at Hintlesham Golf Club, with a superb round of 66 (6 under par).

There was a good turnout of Amateurs and Pros at this competition held last Wednesday, despite the bitterly cold wind and tricky winter conditions.

The greens, however, were quite fast despite overnight rain and were clearly to Forgan’s liking.

He now has 12 points and a substantial lead in the Alliance’s Pro Order of Merit table with Alex Davey (Hintlesham) lying second on four points.

Stowmarket (Sam Forgan, Matt Lockwood, Andrew Forgan and Gus Cutting) also won the team event with 89 points. The runners-up were a combined team from Stow and Hintlesham (Joe Cardy, Mike Eaton, Keith Rooney & Andy Cunningham).

Richard Bland (Stoke-by-Nayland) leads the Amateurs Order of Merit table with 198 points followed by David Yates on 195pts (Braintree).

Last year’s Alliance Order of Merit champion, Ian Benson, (Stoke-by-Nayland) is snapping at their heels in third place with 191.

The next Suffolk Alliance event is the Christmas meeting.

This is a Fourball Betterball competition, at Ufford Park, with a shotgun start at 9am.

The Suffolk GC

It was also a bitterly cold morning for the Midweek Medal golfers at The Suffolk GC last Wednesday, made all the more unpleasant by rain for the last few holes for most of those taking part.

Andrew Kemp, however, was clearly unaffected by the adverse wintery conditions with his card including 10 pars and birdies on the 9th and 14th holes.

Kemp went around the course in a fine gross score of 77 to see his handicap cut from 7 to 6.

Ivan Snelling was in the frame yet again but was five shots back in second place with 85-10=75.

After six rounds of the club’s Midweek Order of Merit, Snelling (51pts) has a massive lead at the top of the table followed by Jim Chapman on 21 and Mark Roth on 20.

However, there are still seven rounds to go.

It was dry, overcast with only a light breeze last Sunday for the second round of The Suffolk GC Winter League.

The scores were also reasonably good for a Winter Greensomes competition format and Glen Barker and Daniel Garrod came out on top with a score of 41 points just pipping Alf Sandford and Perry Garrod by one point.

The current club captain, Alf Jackson, paired up with his predecessor, Paul Dufosee, to take third place with 39.

First-round winners Billy and Danny Hawkins came sixth on the day and lead the league after two rounds with 76pts.

Sandford and Garrod lie second with 74.

Bury GC

Justin Millard continued his recent fine run of form at Bury GC, winning last weekend’s Stableford competition with 40 points from a handicap of two.

Millard has now had two wins and one second place in his last three qualifying competitions at the club.

Phil Graham (5hcp) beat Peter Sandry (8hcp) on countback to take second place with both scoring 38pts.

Edwind Frost topped Division Two with 38pts and Derek Charlwood took Division Three on countback from Stephen Dale.